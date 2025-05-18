SSDI and SSI benefits are the most common ones in the United States. However, if you are not sure whether you can get a monthly payment or not, make use of the tool available on USA.gov. It will be useful if your disability has just appeared or if you have a lifelong challenge. So, you could see if you qualify for assistance or financial help.

Make use of this fast tool, whether you have a qualifying illness or a disability. All you have to do is answer a few questions to get a full list of the potential disability benefits you may be entitled to.

Steps to find disability benefits in the US

In the first place, you will have to answer a few questions. Once you have answered all of them, you will receive a list of benefits. Then, you will have to visit agency websites to apply.

The link you will need to start the brief online interview is: https://www.usa.gov/benefit-finder/disability. Remember that this is not an application; it is essential that you apply afterward.

Click on “Start finding benefits.” Select the month the applicant was born. Then, type the day and year too. Indicate whether you are married, divorced, unmarried, or widowed.

Disability Benefit Finder questions

Other questions you may have to answer will be whether you are a United States citizen or not. Select whether you have ever worked or not and paid Social Security taxes.

What is more, say if you have limited income and resources as well. This useful finder will also ask you if you are an American Indian or Alaska Native. After these questions, you will have to give information regarding your disability.

For example, if you have a disability that is physical, sensory, or intellectual. The fact that you have not been able to work due to your disability also matters. Being a child or spouse of a person on disability benefits will be another question, too.

If you are a member of the military, it also matters. Once you complete this interview, you will see the benefits you may qualify for. Take, for example, SSI, SSDI, tax relief programs for people with a disability, or braille and audio material service.