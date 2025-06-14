The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminds taxpayers abroad that there is a deadline to file, and it is fast approaching. On the other hand, the average tax refund amount is promising. This information will come in handy if you are a United States taxpayer living abroad. It is essential you paid the taxes by April 15, 2025, and file by the June 16 deadline.

As a matter of fact, it is important to do the two things: to file your 2024 Federal income tax return and do not forget to pay any tax due you owe the IRS. Even if you are a resident alien abroad, this deadline is also for you. Thus, not only does it affect United States citizens outside the U.S., but also resident aliens. Besides, you will have to file if you have dual citizenship.

Why did the IRS set the deadline on June 16, 2025?

For your information, on the regular due date of their return, resident aliens and U.S. citizens living abroad, or who are in the military on duty outside the United States, are allowed an automatic 2-month extension to file their tax returns. For example, the deadline for the 2025 Tax Season was April 15, 2025.

Therefore, the two-month extension would allow these taxpayers living abroad to file until June 15, 2025. However, it falls on the weekend, and the deadline is put off till Monday, June 16.

Remember that even if these taxpayers living outside the United States qualify for an extension to file, it is necessary for them to pay the tax due before the April 15 deadline runs out every year.

Thus, those taxpayers who have not paid their tax liability yet will have to pay interest. Follow these IRS rules to avoid any interest or penalties, which will affect your finances.

IRS average direct deposits and refunds

The Internal Revenue Service confirmed the average direct deposits that taxpayers received in the 2025 Tax Season. Actually, they received direct deposits worth $3,034 on average.

In fact, this amount has increased if compared to the average direct deposit refund amount in 2024. It is not a big increase, but it is about 2.5%. It is enough to make up for inflation and the cost of living.

The average direct deposit refund amount for 2024 was $2,960. It means taxpayers are receiving $74 more than last year. But what about the average refund amount in 2025?

Have they also increased? Yes, they have. They are also 2.4% higher. Thus, the current average refund amount is $2,939, up from $2,869. Keep in mind that these figures are taken from the latest statistics for the week ending on May 9, 2025.

Those taxpayers living abroad who have already filed their tax return can use the IRS “Where’s My Refund” tool. It is free and you can see the status of your refund if you qualify for one.