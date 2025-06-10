Millions of Americans receive Social Security payments every year. While a big part of them qualify for retirement benefits, others receive Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. In some cases, Americans can collect survivor benefits, too. Remember that Supplemental Security Income is not funded by the SSA. It is federally funded, and it can supplement recipients’ income whose benefits are low.

Immediate Social Security payments are coming for eligible recipients. In fact, to receive them, your birthday must fall from the first to the tenth of any month. If you are on SSI benefits, this will not be your payday, but July 3, 2025. In order to receive this monthly payment on June 11, you must have begun collecting benefits after April 30, 1997.

Social Security average payments differ

Depending on the benefit you are eligible for, the average payment for your group will be completely different. Still, this is just informational because each recipient gets a payment amount that depends on their work history.

Retirees can get $1,999 on average, which is quite close to $2,000. On the contrary, SSDI recipients receive $1,581 on average, which is about $418 lower than the payment retirees get on average.

Since many SSDI recipients need to file early due to their medical condition, they do not have enough time to pay more taxes to Social Security. Early filing for retirement at 62 causes a 30% reduction.

Thus, it is another factor that prevents many retirees from receiving a higher payment. Even the average payment for survivors is different. As of April 2025, it is 1,565.52 for all survivor benefit recipients.

Later Social Security payments in June

Some SSDI and retirement recipients will have to wait until June 25 to collect their Social Security check or direct deposits. This will be the final payday in June if your birth date is from 21-31.

The mid-June payment will be deposited on June 18, 2025. Once more, your birthday will be key to receiving this monthly payment. Recipients whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th will collect their Social Security on the 18th.

Other retirees who collected their monthly payment on June 3 will receive their next direct deposit or check on July 3, 2025. This will be the payday if you are on both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income.

But it will also be your payday, July 3, if you collected your first retirement or SSDI payments before May 1997. All the payments in June and July will include the 2025 COLA increase. That means your Social Security payment will be 2.5% higher than your payment in June or July last year.

The new COLA prediction is just 2.4%. So, there is not a big difference between the 2025 COLA and the 2026 COLA prediction. All payments are expected on time. If you do not receive your payment on the due date, contact your bank. Wait for three mailing days before you report a missing payment to the SSA.