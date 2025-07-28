Retirement can be the best moment to learn a language because you have plenty of free time. Well, if you do not have plenty of free time, you may still have more free time than when you used to work. Many retirees are busy as a bee, and that is because they are full of energy and they want to do all the things they could not do before.

Relying on a Social Security payment can be a handicap to developing the skills you need if they are costly. Although you may need money to learn a new language, it is also possible to learn for free. At least, you will not have to pay tuition fees if you cannot afford them.

Tips to learn a language in retirement

Find language exchanges in the area where you are currently living. They are usually free, and you can chat and meet native speakers at the same time. However, some people in retirement live in rural areas where this is not possible.

In this case, you can find language exchanges online. Bear in mind that English is the lingua franca and millions of students all over the globe would like to improve.

Therefore, if you are in retirement, you’ll be spoiled for choice because there will be many students who want to master their English skills. In this way, you can save money and save your Social Security payment for other expenses.

Language apps for people in retirement

Most retirees have a smartphone in the United States. Search for language apps that are both free and useful. Check the reviews given by other users and choose the mobile app that suits you best. Take, for example, Duolingo or BBC language tools.

In your local library, you may find books for different levels in the target language. Let’s not forget about having fun while you are learning a new language in retirement.

Videogames, music, series, and movies can help you enhance your language skills too. By simply using YouTube, you can check videos and read the subtitles to keep improving. Social media websites can also help you learn a language in retirement. If you feel like volunteering, you can help foreign people in your community settle.