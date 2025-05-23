The Administration has announced that the next Social Security payments will take place on June 3, 11, 18, and 25. These paydays could be for both SSDI and retirement benefits. The thing is, there are several conditions you must meet to be eligible for one of them. Those who qualify for one of these paydays is not eligible for any of the other paydays.

Only some of them can qualify for Supplemental Security Income simultaneously. Therefore, they must be eligible for the SSI payment on May 30, 2025, to collect the Social Security check or direct deposit on June 3, 2025. Another possibility to receive retirement or SSDI benefits on June 3 is to have started collecting benefits before May 1997.

Disability and Retirement payments from Social Security in June

June 11 will be the next payday after the one on June 3, 2025. Social Security will deliver monthly payments to SSDI and retirement recipients who meet the birthday requirements, among other conditions.

For example, you must have been on benefits after April 30, 1997, and you cannot be collecting Supplemental Security Income payments. As for the birthday requirement, you must have been born from the 1st to the 10th.

Were you born from the 11th to the 20th or from the 21st to the 31st? Then, your next payday will be deposited on June 18 or June 25, respectively. But how much could recipients get?

Social Security Disability and retirement amounts in June

Disability Insurance recipients collect less money on average than retirees. The Social Security average payment amount for SSDI recipients is $1,581. Spouses and children of workers with a disability on disability benefits may also qualify for payments.

They get $439 (spouse) and $511 (child) on average. If you are receiving retirement benefits, you can get about $1,999 on average. Spouses get about $948 on average, and children about $924.

The largest Social Security payment that will be sent in June will be $5,108. This is possible if a retired worker: