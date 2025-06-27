As June comes to an end, millions of Americans who rely on Social Security benefits have already received their final payments for the month. Now, the focus shifts to July, as the Social Security Administration (SSA) has officially confirmed the new payment schedule for the upcoming month.

In the United States, more than 70 million people receive monthly Social Security benefits. This includes retirees, individuals with disabilities (SSDI), surviving spouses, and those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI). For many, this payment is essential to cover everyday expenses and maintain financial stability.

The good news is that all July payments will include the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2025, helping beneficiaries keep up with rising prices. Those who qualify for the maximum retirement benefit could receive up to $5,108 this month.

Official Social Security Payment Schedule – July 2025

July 1 : SSI recipients

: SSI recipients July 3 : Individuals who began receiving benefits before May 1997 , or those who receive both SSI and Social Security

: Individuals who began receiving benefits , or those who receive both July 10 : Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month

: Beneficiaries born between the of any month July 17 : Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th

: Beneficiaries born between the July 24: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st

With this updated schedule, the SSA ensures that all groups receive their benefits in a timely and organized manner. The staggered payment system allows for efficient distribution and helps recipients better plan their monthly budgets.

If you’re a Social Security recipient, make sure to check your designated payment date and verify that your bank account or Direct Express card is ready. If your payment does not arrive as expected, it’s recommended to contact the SSA immediately for assistance.

As we move from June into July, this transition marks not just the end of a payment cycle, but a renewed opportunity for millions to manage their finances with clarity and confidence.