Attention all drivers: a new “responsibility” law is set to take effect on July 1, carrying significant consequences for vehicle owners. This law could result in fines up to $2,500 and even jail time, making it crucial for car owners to understand its implications.

Whether or not you were behind the wheel during a violation, as a car owner, you could still face penalties. This legislation, passed in January by Virginia lawmakers, aims to address the age limits of drivers and ensure safer roads.

W. Chad Green, a member of Virginia’s House of Delegates, shared insights with the Virginia Mercury, stating, “It’s another tool that law enforcement would have to hold parents responsible.”

This change in law serves as a wake-up call for parents and adults, urging them to take proactive steps in preventing minors from engaging in unlawful driving activities. As Green highlighted, this legislation could be a lifesaver, encouraging families to say, “Hey, we’re not going to let this happen.”

With the introduction of the new law, vehicle owners now face the potential of a one-year jail sentence along with a hefty fine.

The Consequences of Violating the New Law

As of July 1, anyone found in violation of this new Virginia law will be subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor. In Virginia, this is considered the most severe type of misdemeanor offense.

What is a Class 1 Misdemeanor?

A Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia is no small matter. It can lead to:

Up to 12 months in jail

A fine of up to $2,500

Common examples of offenses classified under a Class 1 misdemeanor include:

Driving under the influence

Reckless driving

Assault and battery

Trespassing

The Importance of In-Car Driving Education

McGee highlighted a significant concern: without proper driving lessons, teenagers are more likely to drive without a license. This poses a risk not only to them but to everyone on the road. “It gives parents peace of mind about the quality of education and the safety of their child when considering these driving schools,” she remarked.

Her advocacy for driving safety stems from a deeply personal tragedy—the loss of her son. “I wouldn’t be passionate about driving and safety if it weren’t for what happened,” she shared solemnly. “What I do know is that what happened to me shouldn’t have happened.”

Her son’s dreams of playing collegiate soccer were tragically cut short by a simple act of stepping into a vehicle. She believes that everyone should have the assurance that when a teen enters a car, they are licensed and well-prepared. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for her son.

Through this bill, she hopes to prevent other families from experiencing similar heartache and to ensure that every teen is equipped with the skills and knowledge to drive safely.

Additional Laws Taking Effect on July 1

Alongside this law, two other significant pieces of legislation will also become effective. Lawmakers have introduced a law targeting individuals who make threats against public areas. This includes actions like spreading harmful rumors or issuing threats to shoot, bomb, burn, or destroy buildings or public places.

Different Penalties for Different Ages

Violators of this law will be charged with a Class 5 felony, which carries serious legal implications. However, it’s important to note that those under the age of 18 will face the charges of a Class 1 misdemeanor instead.

