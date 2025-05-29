The 2025 payment schedule for June brings 4 different Social Security checks or direct deposits next month. The only important change does not affect most retirees. In fact, it will benefit Supplemental Security Income recipients because they will receive their SSI payment on May 30 instead of June 1, 2025. This is possible because the normal payday, June 1, falls on the weekend.

Thus, Social Security needs to schedule this Federal benefit on a working day rather than a Sunday. Before the June payments are delivered, there is one last payment on May 28, 2025. To receive a check or direct deposit on the 28th, you must meet several conditions. For example, you must have filed for retirement after April 30, 1997. Besides, you cannot be on SSI. Last, but most importantly, your birthday must fall between 21-31.

Money from Social Security after the 28th

Many other retirees will receive their next payment from the Administration on June 3, 2025. This payday is for two completely different groups of recipients in the U.S.

First of all, this payday could be yours if you began receiving Social Security before May 1997. A completely different way to qualify for this monthly payment is to be on Supplemental Security Income at the same time.

Therefore, you are receiving SSI on May 30 and Social Security retirement benefits on June 3. Do not forget that it is essential to have filed for benefits before you can get any of them.

Social Security benefits from June 11-25

If you do not qualify for retirement benefits due on May 28 or June 3, there will be a round of 3 direct deposits or checks on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays in June.

Thus, there will be money arriving on June 11, June 18, and June 25. The way to qualify for these payments is almost the same as the payment on May 28. In fact, those who receive money on May 28 will get their June payment on June 25.

Again, your birthday matters to know when the Social Security Administration will distribute the next monthly payments in the United States. Here’s the full list of paydays and eligibility:

Payment available on June 11: born from 1-10

Payment available on June 18: born from 11-20

Payment available on June 25: born from 21-31

As you can see the May payments arrived much later than the ones in June, 2025. This is simply because the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month fall on a later date.

For example, in July, Social Security payments for retirees and SSDI recipients will be deposited on the 9th, 16th, or 23. Hence, they will be in your bank account even earlier in the month than the May payments. The retirement benefits that will be deposited earlier in the month, if you qualify for the Wednesday payments, will be the direct deposits in October. Their paydays will be October 8, 15, and 22.