Disability Insurance benefits and retirement payments both come from Social Security. Only SSI (Supplemental Security Income) is federally funded, but it could be a great supplement for both retirees and disability benefit recipients in the United States. The next payment for recipients who got their payment on May 2 will be available on June 3, 2025.

Depending on the way you qualify for the Social Security payment for retirees and people on Disability Insurance, you can receive a lower or higher amount. For example, if you are on both SSI and retirement or disability, you qualify for the June 3 payment. However, you get SSI because your payment is low and you have a limited income. Others qualify because they got benefits before May 1997.

Maximum Social Security Disability Insurance and retirement amounts

While SSDI recipients can receive up to $4,018, retirees on Social Security can get up to $5,108 if they file at the age of 70 and meet the other conditions. A group of retirees can also receive up to $4,018.

This is the maximum amount for retirees who claim retirement benefits at Full Retirement Age. If you have filed at 62, you are getting an important reduction in your monthly payment.

On the contrary, if you delay retirement until you are 70 years old, you take advantage of a whopping 24% extra. This is the way the Administration rewards retirees who wait longer to file.

To get up to $4,018 from Social Security in May, you must have filed at the required age, worked in jobs that paid payroll taxes to the Agency, earned the taxable maximum, and worked for 35 years. To get $5,018, do the same but file at 70.

Social Security confirms eligibility for payments on May 14, 21, 28

If you did not begin receiving Social Security before May 1997, one of these three paydays will be yours. Of course, as long as you meet the birthday requirement and are not on Supplemental Security Income.

The first Wednesday payment, on May 14, will be deposited into your bank account if you were born from the 1st to the 10th. Actually, it does not matter the year or month your birth date was.

May 21 will be your payday if your birth date is from the 11th to the 20th. This payment will be delivered on the third Wednesday in May. Last but not least, the payment for retirement and disability insurance on the fourth Wednesday in May will be for those born from the 21st to the 31st.

If you get SSI and disability insurance, or retirement, save these dates. According to the Social Security payment schedule, there will be a payment on May 1 and another one on May 30 (for June). If you are not on benefits yet, check your annual Statement online to see how much you could get at 62 or at 70.