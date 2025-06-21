When a recipient qualifies for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, their family can also collect these monthly payments in the United States. SSDI can be obtained on your own record, but if your spouse and children qualify, they will also receive these disability benefits. Of course, each of you will receive a different amount.

For example, if you are a worker with a disability, the average SSDI payment for this group is $1,581. Even if your spouse and children can get money from the Social Security Administration (SSA), they will receive a lower payment than you do. Still, it will be great to boost the finances of your household, and it will definitely come in handy.

How much can a spouse and child get from SSDI?

The spouse of a worker with a disability on Social Security Disability Insurance can receive $440.46 on average. If your child qualifies for SSDI payments on your record, the average payment for children of workers with a disability is $512.13.

The other average payment amount that the Social Security Administration has unveiled is for Disability Insurance in general, which is $1,439.97. The thing is these average amounts are much lower than those retirees collect.

Bear in mind that having a disability prevents you from getting a larger Social Security payment for different reasons. That is why it is so important to focus on getting a larger payment as soon as you start working. Here are the things workers should consider to boost future benefits from the SSA.

Have jobs covered by the Social Security Administration

Ensure your employer is paying the right amount of tax, and to do so, check your earnings record online through my Social Security account

Choose jobs with the best wage possible, the more you earn, the more you pay to the SSA up to the taxable maximum

Earning the taxable maximum allows you to get up to $4,018 from SSDI

The Age you file also matters, but when you have a disability, you cannot choose when to file (ideally 70 is the best age to get Social Security because you receive 24% extra per month)

SSDI upcoming payments in the U.S.

As a matter of fact, the next SSDI payment will take place on June 25, 2025. It will be the payday for Social Security Disability Insurance recipients who:

Were born from the 21st to the 31st of any month or year if they are not collecting Supplemental Security Income benefits at the same time they started collecting Disability Insurance after April 30, 1997



This will be the last payment date in June 2025. Nevertheless, there will be a new payday on July 3 if you are getting SSI simultaneously or you received your first Social Security payment before May 1997 in the U.S.