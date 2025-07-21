In about 12 days, there will be SSI payments arriving in eligible recipients’ bank accounts. Those seniors who are still collecting paper checks will get them by mail, though. This will be the last month to collect a paper check, because after Executive Order 14247, all Federal payments will have to be made electronically starting on September 30, 1997.

Not only will SSI recipients collect a direct deposit on August 1, 2025, but they will also receive their Supplemental Security Income benefit for September on August 29, 2025. Therefore, it will imply that millions of eligible recipients will receive their payment ahead of schedule. This is only possible when the payday, usually the first day of the month, falls on the weekend or on a legal holiday.

What are the maximum SSI amounts for the payments in August?

The Social Security Administration confirmed the maximum Supplemental Security Income benefits after the 2025 COLA increase was unveiled. For example, an individual can receive up to $967, up from $943.

Expect a reduction if you have other earnings or resources. Not all recipients qualify for the full amount because your payment can be reduced when you do not meet all requirements to get the full amount.

An essential person collecting SSI benefits can receive up to $484, up from $472 in 2024. The only way to receive up to $1,450 is to be an eligible married couple.

Average amounts also differ from one group of recipients to another. The Social Security Administration’s monthly statistical snapshot states that payments can be $717 on average.

What are the requirements to collect SSI benefits in the U.S.?

The key requirements to collect Supplemental Security Income have to do with your income and resources. The lower your income and resources are, the easier to qualify for this Federal benefit, as long as you meet the additional conditions.

For example, there are three completely different ways to qualify for this monthly payment in the United States. All of them are equally valid, but meeting at least of them is a must.

SSI applicants must have a qualifying disability or medical condition. If not, you must be blind. The third option to meet the requirements is to be at least 65 years old.

Of course, do not forget the previous requirements regarding income and resources. What is more, it is mandatory to be a United States citizen or national. Only some noncitizens in one of certain alien classifications, given by the DHS (Department of Homeland Security), can qualify.

If your Social Security payment is too low, or you now someone who is facing a difficult financial situation and meets these conditions, you can help them file to start collecting these monthly payments in the U.S.

Sources: