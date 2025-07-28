August brings new dates for the monthly payments for Americans on Social Security. Direct deposits will soon be the only way to collect your monthly payment if you do not like Direct Express® Debit Mastercard® because paper checks will not be issued from September 30, 2025. This is the U.S. law, and all recipients will need to update their information if they are still receiving paper checks.

So, make sure you “go direct” as soon as possible to ensure you receive a Social Security direct deposit in October in your bank account or in a Direct Express® Debit Mastercard®. The August schedule brings an important change, and it has to do with the payday, which is generally scheduled on the third day of the month.

SSI and Social Security due on Aug. 1, 2025

The first payments will be deposited on August 1 for Supplemental Security Income and on August 1 for retirees on Social Security benefits before May 1997, or for those who are on both retirement and SSI.

If you are not eligible for the Social Security payment or SSI direct deposit on August 1, but you are on retirement or SSDI, the August paydays will be on the second, third and fourth Wednesday in August.

Payday for recipients of SSDI and retirement benefits on August 13: born from 1-10 (any month or year)

Payday for recipients of SSDI and retirement benefits on August 20: born from 11-20 (any month or year)

Payday for recipients of SSDI and retirement benefits on August 27: born from 21-31 (any month or year)

Social Security schedule brings another payday

Usually, Social Security schedules 1 SSI payment per month. However, if the normal payday falls on the weekend or on a Federal holiday, it must be issue on the previous business day.

As SSI is delivered on the first of the month, it must be issued in the previous month. So, sometimes, like in August, you can receive SSI on August 1, and the payment for September 1 is due on August 29.

The SSI paydays will be for all recipients who remain eligible. So, there are no different payment dates like for Social Security benefits. For your information, the average benefit for retired workers is $2,005, $1,582 for SSDI and $717 for SSI as of June 2025.

Source:

https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10031-2025.pdf