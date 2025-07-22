The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program is issuing payments on August 1, 2025. This payday will not be the only one this month (the payment for September is due on Aug. 29), and it will be for all eligible recipients. That is, you will receive it if you applied in the past, the Social Security Administration gave you the approval, and you have remained eligible all this time, so it could be months or years ago.

Bear in mind that the Social Security Administration only allows those who meet the strict conditions to get Supplemental Security Income payments. What is more, if your personal circumstances or financial situation change over time, it is mandatory to report any of these updates in order to get the correct payment amount and not to get overpayments. Sometimes, a change could even increase your payment amount.

SSI benefit amounts and COLA

Those recipients with the lowest incomes and resources may qualify for the full amount if they meet all the requirements that Social Security established. In 2025, after the December 31, 2024, COLA increase, all recipients will collect 2.5% more than in 2024.

However, it will not be until December 31, 2025, when the 2026 COLA increase comes into effect. So far, the Senior Citizens League projection is very similar to the 2025 COLA increase, about 2.5% too.

That means those SSI recipients who get $100 per month will get $102.5 in 2026. Or if you and your spouse get $1,000, you will receive $1,025 after the possible 2.5% COLA increase in 2026. Anyway, despite being a small change, it will mean receiving more money, which is always positive when living on a low income.

Married couples who qualify for the full amount on will receive $1,450 on August 1, 2025. Therefore, some SSI recipients can receive a lot more than just $967. An essential person on Supplemental Security Income can get up to $484.

What is the average SSI payment for August 1, 2025?

Although the exact average payment for SSI on August 1 has not yet been unveiled by the Social Security Administration, it will be about $717. This is the average amount as of June 2025.

Nevertheless, the average amount for SSI beneficiaries does not change much from one month to another. Thus, it will be more than likely that it is just 1 or 2 dollars higher or even the same.

Other average monthly payments for the Supplemental Security Income program are these ones:

Eligible recipients aged under 18 receive $844 on average as of May 2025

Eligible recipients aged 18-64 receive $763 on average as of May 2025

Eligible recipients aged 65 or older receive $593 on average as of May 2025

Some recipients may get less money than what the average payment is because they have resources and earnings that reduce their final payment amount. On the contrary, it is possible that some recipients get additional money because they qualify for a State supplement. Of course, it is only possible in some States.