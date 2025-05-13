In the coming days, the Social Security Administration will pay up to $2,831 to eligible 62-year-olds in the United States. According to the Agency’s payment schedule, there are just three paydays left. So, you could receive your retirement benefit payment on May 14, 21, or 28. Not all retirees qualify for the same payment amount.

In fact, only some retirees can get $2,831 because they meet the 4 key requirements set by Social Security. Achieving these conditions can be a real challenge, so many retirees aged 62 may get a payment amount that is closer to the average amount for their age. As of December 2024, the average amount for men and women on retirement benefits at 62 is $1,341.61.

Key Requirements to get $2,831 Social Security payments at 62

One thing many American workers don’t know is the fact that the Agency uses 35 years, the ones with the highest earnings, to calculate your future payment amount.

Therefore, it is essential to have worked for at least 35 years to get a higher monthly payment and not to get a reduction. Not everyone can work for 35 years, so they will not meet the first condition to get up to $2,831.

Another thing to take into account is the fact that you must pay taxes to Social Security. If your job is not covered by SSA, then you may collect a pension but not retirement benefits from the Administration.

Age to file for Social Security and earnings

The last two conditions to get a payment from Social Security worth $2,831 in May have to do with the age you file and the earnings when you worked. To get the maximum benefit at 62 you must have earned the taxable maximum (contribution and benefit base) for 35 years.

Since filing is required to collect payments, you must apply at 62 or later to collect Social Security retirement benefits. Would you like to boost your future payments?

This is possible if you are still working and you have not turned 70 yet. For example, if you file at Full Retirement Age and you meet the previous 3 requirements, you can get up to $4,018.

Filing at 70 can qualify you for a monthly payment of up to $5,108. Even if you cannot get the full amount, have these requirements in mind to boost your payments as much as possible.