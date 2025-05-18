Retirees who were born from the 11th to the 20th may receive a Social Security payment on May 21, 2025. This will be your payday if you began receiving retirement benefits after April 30, 1997. So, this will not be when you collect your monthly payment if you started getting benefits before May 1997. SSI recipients who collect retirement as well are not eligible for the May 21 payment either.

Only a few days are left before you can receive a Social Security payment of up to $5,108 on the 21st. Some Americans who earned the taxable maximum (contribution and benefit base for 35 years) may qualify for such a large direct deposit. It is possible when they file at the age of 70 and have jobs covered by the SSA. If they work for fewer than 35 years, then payments are reduced.

$1,999 Social Security payment in 3 days

The average amount, as of April 2025, is $1,999 for all retired workers. If you only worked for the minimum number of years required, 10, you may get a lower-than-average payment.

The amount of your wage also matters because it affects the retirement payment amount. Thus, the more money you pay to Social Security as a worker, the higher your monthly payment will be.

If you are the spouse of a retired worker, you can also get benefits on his or her record. Social Security average payments for a spouse are $948.38. Your children, if eligible, can also get direct deposits or checks. On average, they receive $924.65.

Social Security payment due on May 28

The Agency will be distributing monthly payments through May 28, 2025. If you are not on SSI, you got benefits after April 30, 1997, and your birth date falls between 21-31, then May 28 will be your payday.

For your information, May 21 and 28 will also be the paydays for Social Security Disability Insurance and survivor recipients who meet the same requirements as stated before.

In June, the first day retirees will collect a payment will be on the 3rd. This will be the payment date for those on both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income. Also, the payday for those on benefits before May 1997.