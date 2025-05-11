SSI payments were deposited on May 1, 2025. However, if you pay close attention to the Social Security payment schedule, there will be a new payday on May 30. The thing is, the Federal Government never issues bonuses or extra payments for the Supplemental Security Income program. Hence, it is important to know why the SSA has scheduled a new payment on the 30th.

For your information, SSI is generally scheduled for the first day of the month. This is only possible when this day falls on a business day. Thus, if it falls on the weekend or on a federal holiday, it must be rescheduled. So, this is what is going on with the June 1 payment. It will be distributed on the previous business day because June 1 is a Sunday.

SSI payment for June to be paid in late May

So as to dodge any delays in the Supplemental Security Income payments in June, SSA will pay direct deposit and send out paper checks to eligible recipients on Friday, May 30.

Some retirees are also receiving SSI payments. It is possible when recipients have limited income and resources. So, they can receive Supplemental Security on May 30 and retirement benefits on June 3, 2025.

Therefore, it is important to save the May 30 payment for all the expenses you have in June. Those who have applied for this Federal benefit but have not received a decision yet must be wondering what the payment amount could be like.

SSI payment amounts for May 30

As of March 2025, the average SSI payment is worth $715. This average amount is for all Supplemental Security Income recipients in the United States. By age, you can have a more accurate average payment, which may be more realistic.

For instance, if you are a 65-year-old, the average payment for seniors aged 65+ is $592. If you have a child, he or she may also qualify for this Federal benefit if they have a qualifying disability or are blind.

On average, the under-18 recipients get about $763. The group that includes a wider range of ages has an average SSI payment of $763. This last average payment is for recipients aged 18-64.