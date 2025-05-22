Once again, the Senior Citizens League has released the latest 2026 COLA prediction. As of May 2025, the April figure is 2.4%. Therefore, it would mean millions of SSDI and SSI recipients could collect higher disability benefits if the prediction becomes true. Social Security will not calculate the 2026 Cost-of-Living figure until the September CPI-W is released in mid-October.

The date of this important announcement will be October 15, 2025. That is the exact date when the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics has scheduled the release of the Consumer Price Index this year. If you are keen to know the exact time, the U.S. BLS confirms it will be unveiled at 8:30 AM as usual. So, there will be no changes. Social Security uses the CPI-W figures from the third quarter in both 2024 and 2025 to calculate the new COLA.

How much may SSDI and SSI increase with a 2.4% COLA projection

If you receive a Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income payment worth $1,000, it means you could collect $1,024 after a 2.4% COLA for 2026. That is exactly 2.4 dollars for each $100 you receive.

Actually, many recipients may think that 24 dollars extra may not make a difference. However, it is advisable to see it from a different point of view. Pay close attention to the fact that you would be getting $288 extra per year with a $1,000 SSI or SSDI payment in 2025.

The thing is, the higher your SSDI or SSI payment is, the larger your COLA increase may seem. Lower payment amounts may feel the boost is not big enough but it is better than a reduction or no increase at all.

List of possible payment amounts with a 2.4% COLA increase

Here is the original amount of an SSI or SSDI payment with a 2.4% COLA Increase forecast and its possible new amount.

with a Increase forecast and its possible new amount. Original payment amount: $500, extra money $12.00, and possible new amount: $512.00

Original payment amount: $1,000, extra money $24.00, and possible new amount: $1,024.00

Original payment amount: $1,400, extra money $33.60, and possible new amount: $1,433.60

Only for SSDI

Original payment amount: $2,000, extra money $48.00, and possible new amount: $2,048.00

Original payment amount: $2,500, extra money $60.00, and possible new amount: $2,560.00

Original payment amount: $3,000, extra money $72.00, and possible new amount: $3,072.00

Original payment amount: $3,500, extra money $84.00, and possible new amount: $3,584.00

Original payment amount: $4,000, extra money $96.00, and possible new amount: $4,096.00

The dates to take into account for the first payments with the 2026 COLA increase will be December 31 for SSI and January 2, 14, 21, and 28.