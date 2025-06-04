Some Social Security Disability Insurance recipients collected their SSDI direct deposits on June 3, 2025. However, 3 different groups of recipients do not qualify for the first payday of the month. Generally, they receive their monthly payment on a Wednesday. It could be on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

The way to know when you can collect your SSDI payment in June is to know your birthday. Depending on when you were born, your direct deposit will be sent first or later. For example, if you were born on the first day of the month, you will collect the first Wednesday payment. This will be the same for all those whose birthday falls between the 1st and the 10th.

SSDI on June 11, 2025

Since the second Wednesday in June falls on June 11, it will be the payday for those beneficiaries whose birth date is from 1-10. June 11 could also be the payment date for those who are retired and meet the same requirements.

Bear in mind that to receive any of the 3 Wednesday payments, including June 11, you must have started collecting Social Security Disability Insurance after April 30, 1997.

What is more, you will not be entitled to this payment on June 11 if you are currently receiving Supplemental Security Income, commonly known as SSI benefits in the United States.

Other paydays for SSDI will take place on June 18 or 25. They are also for those on benefits after April 30, 1997 and for those who are not on Supplemental Security.

The only difference will be the payday and the birthday that qualifies them for one of the payments. For instance, if your birthday is from 11-20, your payment will be deposited on June 18. If it falls from 21-31, it will arrive on June 25, 2025.

Check below all the possible payment amounts. Each recipient may collect a different payment amount because of the number of years they worked for and the taxes they paid to the SSA.

SSDI can pay up to $4,018 in June

As a matter of fact, $4,018 is the maximum SSDI payment amount in 2025. As a result, this will also be the largest Disability Insurance benefit in June. It is very challenging to collect such a large payment.

Though some workers who earned the taxable maximum for 35 years might be able to do so. Of course, as long as they filed at the required age, and worked in jobs covered by SSA for 35 years, as well.

In general, average payments are more frequent. As of April 2025, the average amount is $1,581. All the June payments include the COLA increase for 2025. Thus, if this is your first monthly payment, you will receive the Cost-of-Living Adjustment.

If compared to the 2024 payment amounts for Social Security Disability Insurance, benefits are approximately 2.5% higher. Thus, all recipients are getting more money than in 2024 to make up for the loss of buying power.