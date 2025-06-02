The June payments for retirees aged 62 or older are just around the corner. More than 70 million Americans receive money from Social Security every year, so they are essential direct deposits and checks to help retirees make ends meet. These payments have a regular schedule, but there could be minor changes on the paydays.

Generally, this payday changes are positive for Social Security recipients because they can collect their monthly payment in advance. In order to avoid delays, the Administration issues a payment on the previous business day when it falls on the weekend or on a Federal holiday. The June paydays will be on the third and on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays.

Social Security payment schedule for June 2025

The first direct deposits and checks will be delivered on June 3 for those retirees who have been the longest on retirement benefits. In fact, there is a date to state when you receive your benefits.

If you began collecting Social Security before May 1997, your payday will be June 3, 2025. However, if you started getting payments after April 30, 1997, you qualify for one of the Wednesday paydays.

What is more, the payment on June 3 for retirees aged 62 and older could be for those seniors on both Supplemental Security Income and Social Security. Thus, you must have received SSI on May 30, 2025, and you will get retirement on June 3, 2025.

Social Security will deliver payments on June 11 if you were born from 1-10, regardless of the month. Filing, approval, and not being on SSI are essential. The other Wednesday payments will be sent on June 18 (if born from 11-20) or on June 25 (for recipients whose birthday is from 21-31).

What are the other Social Security payment amounts?

If you qualify for the largest retirement benefit payment in 2025, you can get up to $5,108. This is only possible if you earned a great deal of money for more than 34 years and file as late as possible to boost payments.

That is, you file for retirement benefits at the age of 70, you earned the taxable maximum (contribution and benefit base for 35 years), and worked in jobs covered by SSA for 35 years, too.

Thus, it is unlikely many retirees collect $5,108 in June, and average payments of $1,999 are more frequent. Spouses of retired workers can also get monthly payments in June.

On average, the spouse of a retired worker can receive $948. Even some children can qualify for payments on the worker’s record. Their average amount is $924. All these average amounts are as of April 2025. Anyway, the average amounts do not change much from month to month.

So, this figure is quite accurate and may just be $1 or $2 higher. Apart from retirees, survivors, and Disability Insurance recipients can collect their payments in June. The paydays will be the same as well as the requirements, but the average and maximum amounts may differ.