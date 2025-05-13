Social Security payments for retired workers are worth $1,999. That is the latest figure the Administration has unveiled in May. Anyway, some retirees may collect higher payments if they paid more taxes to the SSA than the average retired worker did. On the contrary, some may have just worked for a decade or so, and their wage was low, so they can expect a lot less than $1,999.

In May, there are 4 different payment dates for retirees. However, it is only possible to collect 1 of them. Those on benefits before May 1997 or those who are collecting retirement benefits and SSI payments will not get their next direct deposit or check until June 3, 2025. If you got benefits after April 30, 1997, and are not on SSI, your birthday will be key to knowing the payment date you qualify for.

Social Security payments on May 14, 21, or 28

In just a few hours, the Administration will distribute the first round of $1,999 payments. It is the first round because there are three different Wednesday payments.

It starts on the second Wednesday in May and it will finish on the fourth. Retired workers whose birth date falls on the 1st and through the 10th, will collect monthly payments on May 14.

If you were born from the 11th to the 20th, regardless of the year or month, your next Social Security payment will be deposited on May 21. The 28th will be the last payday for those retirees whose birthday is from 21-31.

Social Security payment amounts

Although each retired worker collects a different payment amount, the average amount is $1,999 for all recipients. Nevertheless, some retirees who were high earners for many years can receive up to $2,831 at the age of 62.

Those who filed at Full Retirement Age can collect monthly payments worth $4,108. The largest retirement benefit payment Social Security can pay in May or in any other month is $5,108.

The Agency has set key conditions to collect the largest retirement benefit payments in 2025: