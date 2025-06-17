Social Security’s payment schedule indicates that 67-year-olds, as well as other aged groups (62+), can receive a direct deposit or check on June 18 or June 25. Either of these paydays will bring a new benefit payment to eligible recipients only. Bear in mind that if you are on Supplemental Security Income at the same time, you are not eligible for any of the last two paydays in June.

What is more, it is essential to have started receiving Social Security retirement benefits after April 30, 1997. Thus, those seniors on retirement benefits before May 1997 do not qualify either. This will be easy to know because if you got your money on June 3 or June 11, you will not collect any of these monthly payments on June 18 or 25.

Average Social Security payment at 67

As of May 2025, the average Social Security payment for all retired workers is $2,002. However, the statistics for those aged 67 and other age groups are not so recent.

In fact, as of December 2024, the average Social Security payment in retirement for 67-year-olds is $1,929.73. Keep in mind that this is the average amount for both men and women.

On average, men aged 67 receive $2,142.78 as of December 2024. According to Social Security statistics, women receive $1,719.20 on average at age 67. Thus, there is a difference of about $423.

Remember that the number of years you have worked, the wages you had, the age you filed, and other factors can reduce or increase your monthly payment. Actually, it is important to know that the only age to get 100% of your benefits is Full Retirement Age (67 if born in 1960 or later).

Social Security payments on June 18/25 for 67-year-olds

Here is the way to qualify for one of the last two Social Security payments if born after the 10th, are not on SSI, and got your first benefit after April 30, 1997.

Retirees aged 67 whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th will collect their retirement benefits on June 18, 2025.

Retirees aged 67 whose birthday is from the 21st to the 31st will collect their retirement benefits on June 25, 2025.

Retirees aged 67 whose birthday is from the 1st to the 10th will collect their retirement benefits on July 9, 2025.

Retirees aged 67 on both SSI and retirement benefits will receive a Social Security payment on July 3, 2025.

Retirees aged 67 on retirement benefits before May 1997 will receive a Social Security payment on July 3, 2025.

These monthly payments are $1,929.73 on average. Nevertheless, they can be up to $4,018 in 2025. To achieve this huge direct deposit or check, you must have filed at Full Retirement Age, worked for 35 years, earned the contribution and benefit base all those years, or more, and paid enough payroll taxes to the SSA.

Make sure you meet all Social Security requirements and then remain eligible. Or else, you may lose your benefits if you break the SSA rules. To supplement lower payments, apply for SSI.