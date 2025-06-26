Americans on Supplemental Security Income usually receive their SSI payment on the first day of the month. Therefore, this will also be the payday for those beneficiaries who are aged 18-64. Thus, eligible beneficiaries of this Federal program will receive $764 on average on July 1, 2025. The August payment will also arrive on the 1st.

Nevertheless, SSI recipients aged 18-64 will collect their September payment on August 29, 2025. This is because September 1 falls on a Federal holiday. As a result of this legal holiday, the Supplemental Security Income payment will need to be disbursed on the previous business day, that is, Friday, August 29. Good news because that payday comes a few days in advance.

Last SSI paper checks this summer

Once you receive your SSI payment on July 1, August 1, and August 29 for September, you will no longer be able to collect a paper check. Instead, the Social Security Administration and the Federal Government will issue electronic payments.

If you still have no bank account, you have time to get one. Those who prefer it, can receive their monthly payment onto a Direct Express® Debit Mastercard® account.

It is advantageous to collect a direct deposit or to get your money deposited into a Direct Express® Debit Mastercard®. In this way, your monthly payment will not be lost or stolen.

Even if you lose your Direct Express® Debit Mastercard®, you can quickly report the loss to protect your money. So, choose the option that suits you best before paper checks are phased out.

SSI payments for 18-64 year olds include the 2025 COLA

If this is the first time you receive the Supplemental Security Income program, you should know that your direct deposit includes the 2025 COLA. Thus, it is 2.5% higher than it was in 2024.

For example, the maximum amount an SSI recipient can collect is $967 as an individual, up from $943 in 2024. A lot less will be paid if you are an essential person. This group can only receive up to $484.

The maximum amount for individuals and for an essential person together is what an eligible married couple can collect. Hence, if you both qualify, you can get up to $1,450, up from $1,415 in 2024.

Thanks to The Senior Citizens League, it is possible to know that there could be a possible COLA increase of 2.5% after its latest prediction. This basically means, if it comes true, that if your payment is worth $1,000 in 2025, you will get $1,025 in 2026.

All SSI recipients can take advantage of the 2026 COLA increase when it takes effect. Thus, if SSI recipients aged 18-64 get $764 on average in 2025, their 2026 average payment could be approximately $782. Even if it does not seem to be a large increase, low-income households could benefit from a boost of $216 on average if they are getting $764 in 2025.