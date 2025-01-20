No doubt filing your 2024 tax return could be nerve-wracking. The list of negative adjectives to describe this IRS task to get your tax refund could be endless, overwhelming, frustrating, time-consuming, and tedious among many others. However, when you receive the payment you qualify for, you can forget about this annual burden for some time.

Tax refunds are a relief and more Americans rely on this check or direct deposit due to inflation and the increasing cost of living. The 2025 Tax Season is about to start, but who will receive their tax refund first?

Who will receive their tax refund from the IRS first in 2025?

As a matter of fact, this will depend on the way you filed your 2024 tax return. Here are the American taxpayers who will, in general receive their money first if the given information is accurate and there are no errors or things that could delay payments:

taxpayers who have filed electronically and

who have claimed direct deposits instead of paper checks

Of course, if your 2024 tax return is fine and you file as early as the IRS allows, you will get your tax refund faster than those who wait for the deadline to file. Some American taxpayers cannot receive the first refund from the IRS.

Did you claim the EITC on your 2024 tax return? Tax refunds may be delayed

If you have claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit, your refund may be delayed claims the IRS. The U.S. law states that the Internal Revenue Service must wait until mid-February to issue refunds to taxpayers who claim these credits.

What is more, the IRS has set some dates for these taxpayers. As a matter of fact, the Internal Revenue Service said that you can expect your refund by February 27 if you apply for the EITC or the ACTC.

Bear in mind that most taxpayers who have not claim the EITC or the ACTC credits will receive their tax refund within 21 days if they requested direct deposit and filed electronically.