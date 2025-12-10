December brings an unexpected windfall to the bank accounts of millions of the most vulnerable Americans. For a specific group of beneficiaries, this month will end not with just one extra Social Security payment, but with two, along with an anticipated pay.

It’s a temporary situation, the result of overlapping calendars, holidays, and economic adjustments, which could be confusing for those who depend on every dollar. We’re talking about beneficiaries who receive both traditional Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

For them, December 2025 will bring three deposits, and the last one will contain good news: the first installment of the 2026 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA).

Social Security’s 2026 COLA Starts Early for Millions

The mechanism is simple, but its effects are concrete. SSI is paid on the first day of each month. However, when that day falls on a weekend or federal holiday, as it will on January 1, 2026, the law mandates that the payment be made on the last business day before.

Thus, the money corresponding to January 2026 will arrive on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. This means that, in addition to the regular SSI payment on December 1 and the Social Security payment that arrives on a different date in the month, a dual beneficiary will see three transfers from the government.

But the December 31st payment is special. It’s not just an advance; it’s the first check to incorporate the 2026 COLA increase, set at 2.8%. This adjustment, automatically calculated based on inflation, aims to ensure that benefits don’t lose purchasing power.

While the more than 71 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the increase in their January checks, the approximately 7.5 million SSI recipients will see it sooner, in this year-end advance payment.

Let’s talk numbers: SSI and Retirement

For an individual receiving SSI, the maximum federal standard payment will increase from $967 to $994 per month. That $27 increase, while modest, makes a difference on a tight budget. For a couple, the standard will rise from $1,450 to $1,491.

For Social Security, the 2.8% increase will apply to January checks. The average retirement benefit will increase from about $2,015 to $2,071, a rise of approximately $56 per month. For those who maximized their contributions during their working lives, the ceiling is high: the maximum possible benefit for a worker retiring at full age in 2026 will be $4,152 per month.

The double SSI deposit in December is NOT Extra Money

It’s the regular December and January payments, delivered a few days apart. The financial trap is clear: anyone who spends that December 31st payment as if it were a New Year’s gift could find themselves in a difficult situation at the end of January, when no deposit arrives and the February payment is still weeks away. Planning is essential.

The SSA emphasizes this point in its blog: the system is designed to comply with the holiday advance payment law, not to provide “bonuses.” Furthermore, this schedule only applies to SSI beneficiaries. Individuals who receive only Social Security retirement or disability (SSDI) benefits will not see an advance payment in December; their COLA increase will arrive on time in January.

This phenomenon is not an isolated incident. Due to the way holidays fall in 2026, the SSA has already announced that SSI payments will also be made early in February, July, August, October, and December of next year.

Verify the information directly from the most direct official source for your retirement savings, which is your ‘my Social Security‘ account at ssa.gov, and treat the December 31st payment for exactly what it is: sustenance for the entire month of January.