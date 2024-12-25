The Supplemental Security Income program, popularly known as SSI, can give checks of up to $472, $943, and $1,415 in 2024. Thanks To Social Security’s COLA increase, all benefits will get 2.5% extra in 2025. However, if you are a new applicant, you should also check if your State is giving a supplement or not. Unfortunately, it is not a measure available in all 50 States.

So, if you live in one of the States that offer a supplement to eligible SSI recipients, you could get additional money. What is more, after the 2025 COLA increase, all benefit payments will be slightly higher. An essential person will get up to $484, up to $967 for individuals, and $1,450 for married couples who qualify.

Full list of States giving a supplement to SSI recipients

Some of these States have a supplement but it is the Social Security Administration the one n charge of administering it, they are:

California

Delaware*

District of Columbia*

Hawaii

Iowa*

Michigan*

Montana

Nevada

New Jersey

Pennsylvania*

Rhode Island*

Vermont

*States with this symbol “*” have dual administration

State Administered Supplement

Alabama

Alaska

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

States and territories that do not issue supplements to SSI

Arizona,

Arkansas,

North Dakota,

Mississippi,

Tennessee,

West Virginia

and the Northern Mariana Islands.

For your information, if you have not applied for Supplemental Security Income yet, you can start your application online. Remember that this is a payment for low-income Americans who have little or no resources too. Besides, you must have a qualifying disability, be blind, or be at least 65 years old. On average, SSI payments are about $698, so do not expect full amounts if you are receiving Social Security retirement or SSDI benefits. Apply now at: https://www.ssa.gov/apply/ssi