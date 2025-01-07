SSI is the Supplemental Security Income benefit. In fact, the January check or direct deposit was delivered on December 31, 2024. However, the 2025 Social Security payment schedule has confirmed a new payday before February. Of course, it is the February payment issued in advance. Therefore, it is neither a bonus nor an extra payment.

Actually, the payment date Social Security has set will be January 31, 2025. Hence, the Supplemental Security Income payment will also arrive on the last day of the month, instead of the first day. This is something possible when the normal payday, the first day of the month, falls on the weekend.

SSI is not due on February 1

February 1 will not be a Federal Holiday but it will be Saturday. Social Security can never schedule payments on the weekend. This is done to avoid delays and to allow banks and financial institutions to have enough time to process payments without delays.

This can be great news for SSI recipients because they will receive their monthly payment 24 hours in advance. Nevertheless, it can be weird to see the February payment schedule without a payday for the Supplemental Security Income early in the month.

Instead, the Social Security Administration has scheduled a monthly payment for SSI recipients on February 28. Once more, this will not be extra money but the March payment ahead of schedule.

How much money will SSI recipients get on January 31, 2025?

Not all SSI qualify for the same payment amount. Although the Social Security Administration has set maximum amounts, not all beneficiaries qualify for them. On average,Supplemental Security Income payments can be about:

$698 for all recipients

$898 for the under-18s

$744 for those aged 18-64

$575 if you are aged 65 or older

As for the maximum amounts, an SSI recipient can get up to $967 if single. Eligible married couples can get up to $1,450, up from $1,415 after the 2025 COLA increase. An essential person can receive up to $584 on January 31, 2025.