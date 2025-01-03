The Social Security Administration issued the first SSI payment for January on December 31, 2024. Therefore, there was no payment on January 1. The first day of the month is usually the payday for Supplemental Security Income unless it falls on the weekend or on a Federal Holiday. Bear in mind that January 1 is New Year’s Day. That is why the change was necessary.

However, Social Security has scheduled another payment in January. On January 31, 2025, all SSI recipients will get their monthly payment. Do not forget that this will be the February payment because February 1 is Saturday and SSA offices and banks are not open at the weekend. In order to avoid delays, the money will be delivered on the previous business day.

SSI payment for March

The Supplemental Security Income payment for March will be issued on February 28, 2025. Once more, the first day of the month falls on the weekend. That implies the first 3 payments in 2025 will have to face minor changes.

Finally, the April payment for SSI will be due on the first day of the month. Hence, April 1 will be your payday if you are eligible for Supplemental Security Income.

Remember that having a low income, little to no resources and either being blind, having a disability, or being 65 years old at least are essential conditions. May 1 will also be the normal payday for SSI. Nevertheless, the payment for June will be delivered to recipients’ bank accounts on May 30, 2025.

SSI payment schedule from July through December

July 1, and August 1, 2025, will be the paydays for the Supplemental Security Income program too. The September payment will be issued on August 29, that is 3 days ahead of schedule.

This will happen because there is a Federal Holiday on September 1 (Labor Day) and the weekend. SSI payments cannot be sent on any of these days, so they must be sent 72 hours in advance.

October 1 and December 1 will be the paydays for SSI. However, the check or direct deposit for November will be delivered on October 31, 2025. Not surprisingly, even December 31 will bring a new payment for Supplemental Security Income, but it will be the January 2026 payment in advance.