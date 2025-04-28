If you started collecting Social Security Disability Insurance before May 1997, then, your next SSDI payment will be delivered on May 2, 2025. Good news if you are receiving Supplemental Security Income and Disability Insurance simultaneously. This will also be your payday if you are currently receiving both benefits.

For your information, if you are receiving SSDI and SSI, then you do not qualify for a large Disability Insurance payment. Keep in mind that this Federal benefit is only for low-income Americans. Thus, your Social Security payment amount must meet the income limit, or you will not qualify for Supplemental Security Income.

Who can receive the SSDI payment of $4,018 on May 2?

This maximum amount will not just be for the May 2 payment if you meet all the requirements. Other SSDI payment dates will be due on May 14, 21, and 28. As for the requirements to get the maximum amount, they are 4:

have jobs covered by the Social Security Administration

work for a minimum of thirty-five years

file for benefits at the required age

earn the taxable maximum for thirty-five years, too

Only high earners who were able to work for 35 years and meet the other 2 conditions can get it. Therefore, it is very unlikely to receive such a high payment amount for most Disability Insurance recipients.

What are the average payment amounts for SSDI on May 2?

As of March 2025, the average payment amount for SSDI is $1,581. If compared to the previous average amount for February, it has only increased by $1. The average payment for retirees tends to increase much faster because there are more new retired workers.

The average amount for Disability Insurance, all recipients included, is $1,439 as of March 2025. Bear in mind that Social Security can also pay these disability benefits to an eligible spouse and child on the worker’s record.

Actually, the current average SSDI payment amounts for children are about $511. Thus, they are slightly higher than the average amount for a spouse on Social Security Disability Insurance.

If you are not currently receiving SSDI benefits, you should know that to receive them, you must have worked and paid enough taxes to collect them. What is more the age you file also matters because it reduces your payment if you file early.

The Social Security Administration will also ensure that your medical condition meets the strict definition SSA set. Those Disability Insurance recipients whose benefit is too low can also apply for other benefits.

For instance, you can apply for Supplemental Security Income or even Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. One supplements your SSDI benefit, and the other will help you save money on groceries. Social Services in each State may help you find other benefits to boost your financial situation.