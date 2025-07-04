In the United States, there are more than 70 million people who receive Social Security benefits. These include retirees, disability beneficiaries (SSDI), widows, and veterans. Vulnerable individuals receiving SSI are also included, and they are all wondering, when will the next July payment be?

The US government has confirmed the payment schedule for July through the Social Security Administration, which we have included below. This schedule lists the dates on which all beneficiaries will receive their payments. Please note that all of these payments include a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) compared to July 2024. Those receiving the maximum payment will receive up to $5,108.

Social Security Payment Schedule for July 2025

July 1 : Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries

: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries July 3 : Payments for: Individuals who began receiving benefits before May 1997 Recipients of both SSI and Social Security

: Payments for: July 10 : Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month

: Beneficiaries born between the of any month July 17 : Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of any month

: Beneficiaries born between the of any month July 24: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month

What You Need to Know About July’s Social Security Payments

Social Security payments in July 2025 will be distributed on five different dates, depending on when you were born or when you first started receiving benefits. The first payment arrives on July 1 for SSI recipients, while the rest are scheduled throughout the month based on birth dates.

If you started collecting Social Security before May 1997 or receive both SSI and retirement or disability benefits, your payment will arrive early—on July 3. This early payment system ensures predictable and timely support for long-term beneficiaries.

All checks include the 2.8% COLA increase approved for 2025. The maximum monthly benefit for eligible retirees remains at $5,108, though most recipients will receive amounts adjusted to their earnings record and retirement age.