The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 benefits. This increase, which will take effect in January, is slightly higher than the 2.5% increase set for 2025. The measure will affect the monthly payments of more than 70 million people, a group comprised primarily of retirees and disability beneficiaries.

The official COLA calculation is based on variations in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Workers and Clerical Employees (CPI-W). This index measures the average price level specifically during the third quarter of the year, comparing data from July to September 2025 with the same period in 2024.

The resulting figure of 2.8% aligns with the general inflation rates reported in recent months, which have fluctuated between 2% and 3%.

The COLA 2026: Is your Social Security retirement enough?

Experts point out that the current methodology of the CPI-W may not accurately reflect the reality of retirees’ spending. For example, due to new tariff policies proposed by the incoming administration or disruptions in the global supply chain: retirees will feel the impact on their budgets until 2027

Data from the Department of Labor indicates that older adults have consistently faced a personal inflation rate approximately 20% higher than the population average since 2010. This disparity stems from the fact that items that have increased the most in price, such as housing and food, represent a larger proportion in the consumption basket of retirees than in that of the average urban worker, on which the CPI-W is based.

The average Social Security payments after COLA 2026

As of November 2025, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers stands at approximately $2,008, reflecting the 2.5% COLA implemented at the start of the year. In the same month, the maximum is set to $5,108 for high-wage earners who delayed their retirement up to the age of 70.

Come January 2026, this average benefit is projected to rise by about $56 to roughly $2,064, thanks to the newly announced 2.8% COLA—an incremental boost aimed at preserving purchasing power against rising prices.

This adjustment will deliver an extra $672 annually to the typical retiree, though experts caution it may not fully offset sector-specific spikes in healthcare and utilities.

What about healthcare premiums?

A tangible example of this pressure is the adjustment to Medicare Part B premiums. It has been announced that these premiums will reach $206.50 per month by 2026, an increase of $21.50 from 2025. This deduction is automatically taken from Social Security checks.

For a beneficiary with a monthly payment of $1,500, the premium increase consumes almost 75% of the gross increase obtained through the COLA

The situation is influenced by the progressive aging of the baby boomer generation. The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services projects that health care costs for people 65 and older will increase at an annual rate of 5.5% until at least 2030. This growth rate consistently exceeds the historical average for the COLA which is around 2.6%.