If you receive benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA), here are good news you may not have known: your children could also receive a monthly payment thanks to your eligibility. It doesn’t matter if you’re already collecting a retirement or disability benefit, or if this is being read by the child of a deceased beneficiary: there are special rules that allow your minor children to receive financial assistance.

The SSA distributes retirement, disability (SSDI), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits each month. While retirement benefits depend on Social Security taxes paid throughout an applicant’s working life, SSDI benefits are triggered when a worker suffers a serious medical condition that prevents them from engaging in gainful activity, and SSI benefits are distributed to low-income individuals even if they have not made Social Security payments.

Your children (and grandchildren) can receive Social Security benefits

For your children to be eligible for Social Security benefits, they must meet three basic conditions. The first is that they must be under 18 years old, or 19 years old if they are still in full-time high school. Those with a disability that began before age 22 are also eligible.

In either case, Social Security may send you a monthly check for a period of time, but keep in mind that these payments aren’t permanent: if you’re not disabled, you’ll stop receiving them when you turn 18. Or, if you’re still in high school, you’ll stop receiving them when you graduate or two months after turning 19, whichever comes first.

Additionally, if you are raising your grandchildren because their parents are not present and those grandchildren depend on you financially, they may also qualify for these special benefits.

How much money could Social Security give your children?

There is no exact amount for how much the child of a Social Security beneficiary can receive; instead, the amount is half of the full monthly benefit you will receive at full retirement age, which is typically between ages 66 and 67, depending on your year of birth.

Now, if you have more than one child, the total amount the family can receive has a limit, which is explained as follows:

Generally, the sum of all child benefits cannot exceed 150% to 188% of your monthly benefit.

If that limit is exceeded, the payment each child receives is adjusted so that it does not exceed the limit.

All payments made to your child or children are additional and do not deduct anything from your monthly check. That is, if your children receive benefits, it does not reduce what you, as a parent, will receive when you retire.

What happens to Social Security payments if the beneficiary parent dies?

If one parent dies and had sufficient work history, minor children can also receive money from Social Security as part of the survivor benefits provided by the SSA.

If the parent has already reached the full retirement age , the children can receive up to 75% of what the parent earned.

, the children can receive up to of what the parent earned. If you haven’t started collecting benefits yet, the amount is calculated based on what you would have received if you had applied at that time .

on what you would have received if you . If you died before reaching retirement age, Social Security calculates how much you would have received had you lived to that age, and your children can receive 75% of that amount.

This applies only to children who are minors (or up to age 19 if they are still in high school), or those with a disability that began before age 22.

How to get in touch with the SSA

In any case, you should always check with your local SSA agency to determine exactly what benefits you and your children are entitled to. If you’d like to talk to someone or schedule a visit to one of our offices, you can reach the SSA toll-free at 1-800-772-1213. If you’re deaf or hard of hearing, feel free to use the TTY line at 1-800-325-0778. Our team is available to help Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

If you need help in another language, the SSA offer interpreter services at no cost — just let them know when you call. To speak with a representative faster, try calling early in the morning (between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m.) or later in the afternoon. Call volume is also lower midweek (Wednesday to Friday) and during the last week of the month.