The Social Security payment calendar, set for September 2025 is determined by the protocol established by the Social Security Administration (SSA), the federal organization that’s in charge to administer these kinds of payments.

The SSA separates the distribution of funds into four distinct dates throughout the month. The allocation of payment dates to each beneficiary is determined by two primary factors: the individual’s date of birth or, in specific cases, when did they first claim the benefits.

Retirement beneficiaries, as well as spouses or survivors who began collecting their benefits after May 1997, are assigned their date based on the date of birth of the primary beneficiary.

Next Social Security payment: third Wednesday in September

Beneficiaries and surviving family members who claim the benefit after May 1997 are assigned a date on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month. The second Wednesday was the payment date for beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month, and their date was the 10th.

The third Wednesday of September in 2025 corresponds to September 17. This date is reserved exclusively for beneficiaries whose birthdate falls between the 11th and 20th of any month. These individuals will receive their monthly allowance, which may be retirement, disability, or survivor benefits, on that specific day.

The last group of the month will receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month, which is September 24.

Meanwhile, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment, intended for low-income individuals with disabilities or those over 65, was processed earlier, on August 29. This advance is protocolary, as September 1, 2025, coincides with Labor Day, a federal holiday.

What are the maximum amounts of Social Security?

The amount of each payment varies and is calculated based on the worker’s contribution history throughout their working life. For fiscal year 2025, the maximum amount for a pension beneficiary who reaches full retirement age, set at 67 for most people born after 1960, is $4,018.

This value constitutes the upper limit for this type of benefit and is not necessarily the amount that may be assigned to you. The decision regarding the age at which the beneficiary applies directly affects the final benefit amount. If a beneficiary chooses to claim their benefits at age 62, the maximum amount available is reduced to $2,831.

Otherwise, if the claim is deferred until age 70, the monthly amount can increase to a maximum of $5,108. The SSA calculates these amounts by applying actuarial formulas that consider life expectancy and the total contribution period.

The average payments are different

The average monthly benefit for retirees during 2025 is estimated at $2,002. This figure incorporates the 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) implemented in January. The COLA is an annual adjustment mechanism that seeks to mitigate the effects of inflation on the purchasing power of the payments received by beneficiaries.

It’s important to consider that the net amount an individual receives may be less than the gross amount calculated due to various mandatory deductions. The monthly Medicare Part B premium, estimated at $174.70 for 2025, is automatically withheld from the benefit in the vast majority of cases.

The SSA has open channels, so beneficiaries can check the status of their transactions. It is recommended to access the personalized online portal or, alternatively, call 1-800-772-1213 if the payment is not made within three business days of the scheduled date. This verification protocol is the primary tool for reporting incidents or delays.