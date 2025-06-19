When it comes to stocking up on party essentials and groceries, Costco and Walmart is a favorite destination, especially as we approach significant federal holidays.

Members can take advantage of fantastic deals on outdoor furniture and grills, making it a one-stop shop for everything you need to host unforgettable backyard events and BBQ cookouts.

This year, the federal holiday is observed on Thursday, June 19, while New Jersey celebrates it on Friday, June 20. This discrepancy can lead to confusion for those planning their shopping trips.

Major malls and retail chains (e.g., Walmart, Target, IKEA, Home Depot, CVS, Walgreens, Marshalls, TJ Maxx): Generally open, though hours may vary by location

Large Malls & Warehouse Clubs (likely open)

Category Open Closed Costco warehouses ✓ Yes (normal hours) Major retail stores in malls (Walmart, target, ikea, …) ✓ Yes (most open) Possibly adjusted hours Banks (branches) ✗ Closed USPS & mail delivery ✗ Closed postal services DMV ✗ Closed Government offices & courts ✗ Closed Libraries ✗ Closed

Is Costco Open on Juneteenth 2025?

Wondering if you can shop at Costco on Juneteenth 2025? Great news! Costco warehouses will be open on both Thursday and Friday, just as they were last year. This means you can enjoy your shopping experience without any hindrance from the holiday schedule.

Store Hours for Your Convenience

Most Costco stores will welcome shoppers from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on these days. However, it’s important to remember that specific store hours can vary by location. To avoid any inconvenience, it’s wise to double-check with your local warehouse for the most accurate hours on Juneteenth.

Honoring Juneteenth

While some businesses may close in observance of Juneteenth, Costco typically remains open. This allows members to continue enjoying the benefits of shopping at their favorite warehouse even during this meaningful holiday.