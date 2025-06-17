Millions of American taxpayers have already collected their refund payments from the IRS. Generally, direct deposits arrive in less than 21 days. So it could take between 8 to 10 days. However, it is best to prepare for the arrival of the tax refund within 21 days. Sometimes, there could be unexpected delays, and it could be a great disappointment.

The thing is, some taxpayers qualified for a June 16, 2025, deadline, while others had requested the IRS an extension of time to file. This extension allowed taxpayers to file by the October 15 deadline, but they had to pay their tax liability before the April 15 deadline ran out. What is more, some taxpayers were affected by a storm, wildfire, or hurricane. Thus, they may have also received extra time to file their 2024 tax returns in 2025.

Tax Refunds from the IRS may arrive from June 17-24

Whether you requested a direct deposit or a paper check, you may receive your tax refund payment from the IRS from June 17-24. It will basically depend on the day you filed your tax return.

Taxpayers who filed an IRS tax return on May 27 and requested direct deposit : Possible payday on June 17

: Possible payday on Taxpayers who filed a tax return on May 28 and requested direct deposit: Possible payday on June 18

Taxpayers who filed a tax return on May 29 and requested direct deposit: Possible payday on June 19

Taxpayers who filed a tax return on May 30 and requested direct deposit: Possible payday on June 20

Taxpayers who filed a tax return on May 31 and requested direct deposit: Possible payday on June 21

Taxpayers who filed a tax return on June 01 and requested direct deposit: Possible payday on June 22

Taxpayers who filed a tax return on June 02 and requested direct deposit: Possible payday on June 23

Taxpayers who filed a tax return on June 03 and requested direct deposit: Possible payday on June 24

The IRS reminds taxpayers that sometimes banks and other financial institutions may take longer than expected to process payments. Thus, it is normal to wait for up to 5 days to see the direct deposit in your bank account, even if the Agency has sent your money.

IRS paper checks from June 17-24

Paper returns are also a possibility for those taxpayers who are not keen on the Internet and are not good at all at technology. However, these refund payments may take longer. Generally, paper returns are paid within 6 to 8 weeks. Here’s the payment schedule for a 6-week wait.

Paper return filed on May 6, 2025: IRS payment may be sent on June 17

may be sent on Paper return filed on May 7, 2025: payment may be sent on June 18

Paper return filed on May 8, 2025: payment may be sent on June 19

Paper return filed on May 8, 2025: payment may be sent on June 20

Paper return filed on May 9, 2025: payment may be sent on June 21

Paper return filed on May 10, 2025: payment may be sent on June 22

Paper return filed on May 11, 2025: payment may be sent on June 23

Paper return filed on May 12, 2025: IRS payment may be sent on June 24

Taxpayer who are not sure at all when the IRS will send them their money should use this online tool. The IRS offers the possibility to check your refund status for free on the “Where’s My Refund?” tool.