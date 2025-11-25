The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) has begun the second round of distribution of state tax surplus refunds, known as Surplus Tax Refund. With a state budget that exceeded expectations thanks to robust economic growth, this program aims to return a portion of the surplus funds directly to taxpayers

The tax refunds will add up an estimated at over one billion dollars in this phase alone. If you filed your taxes on time, you could be eligible to receive between $250 and $500, depending on your family situation.

A Tax Refund ONLY for Georgians

He Surplus Tax Refund is not a federal stimulus check, but a state measure mandated by the Budget Act HB 112, signed by Governor Brian Kemp. This fiscal surplus, accumulated from higher sales, income taxes, and lottery revenue, represents a direct return of what residents have paid to the state.

“This is money that belongs to hardworking Georgians,” Kemp declared in June when the payments began. To date, the Department of Revenue (DOR) has distributed approximately $1 billion in the first round, benefiting millions of households. Now, with the second wave underway, the focus is on those pending cases or late filings, which could inject additional economic vitality just before the holiday season.

Who Qualifies? Clear Requirements to Access the Benefit

To be eligible, taxpayers must have filed your individual income tax return for tax year 2023 on time—that is, by April 15, 2024—and your 2024 return by May 1, 2025 (or by October 15 if you requested a valid extension).

Additionally, it is essential that you paid state taxes in those years and have no outstanding debts to the state, such as evasion penalties or late payments. This does not apply to nonresidents, businesses, or those listed as dependents on another return.

The process is automatic: no separate application is required. If you qualify, the DOR will verify your status directly from the Georgia Tax Center (GTC) records. However, payments may be offset if you have outstanding debts, such as federal student loans, child support, or unpaid taxes. In these cases, the refund will first be applied to those obligations, and only the remaining amount will be credited to your account or check.

The Checks Amounts Based on Your Family Situation

The program takes into account the archive’s status to maximize its impact on families of different sizes. The fixed amounts are as follows:

$250 for single taxpayers or married taxpayers filing separately.

for single taxpayers or married taxpayers filing separately. $375 for heads of household, typically single parents with dependents.

for heads of household, typically single parents with dependents. $500 for married couples filing jointly.

Schedule: From June to November, Wait Time of 6-8 Weeks

The distribution has not been a linear process. The first round began in mid-June 2025, with direct deposits and checks reaching most of the initial eligible recipients by the end of August. According to the DOR, more than 50% of the payments were processed during that period, prioritizing those who opted for electronic deposits—an option that speeds up the process by up to two weeks.

The second round, however, was activated after October 15, focusing on pending filings, extensions, and additional verifications. As we are now in late November, payments continue to flow, with nightly updates on the DOR portal. The average wait time is 6 to 8 weeks from the filing or final processing date. If you filed your 2024 return just before the May deadline, you have likely already received your refund; for those who filed in October, the arrival could extend into December or early 2026.

To track your status, visit the Georgia Tax Center website at gtc.dor.ga.gov and select the “Surplus Tax Refund Status” option. Enter your Social Security number and filing details; the system will tell you if your payment is scheduled, in process, or issued. Remember to verify your updated mailing address, as checks are mailed and could be delayed if there are any discrepancies.