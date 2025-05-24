As Memorial Day draws near, it’s time to prepare for those joyous barbecues and poolside gatherings. If you’re in need of some last-minute essentials, rest assured you’ll find ample options available.

In 2025, this significant federal holiday will be observed on Monday, May 26. While most grocery store chains will welcome you with open doors, it’s important to note that banks and post offices will be closed for the day.

As stated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Memorial Day is the “nation’s foremost annual day to mourn and honor its deceased service men and women.” Originally known as “Decoration Day,” this day of remembrance has its roots in the 1860s and serves to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. military.

Memorial Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed on May 26?

Mark your calendars! Memorial Day is traditionally celebrated on the last Monday of May. This year, that date is May 26. Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have served our country. It’s also a day when many people take advantage of the holiday to shop for their needs or enjoy some leisure activities. If you’re planning to do some shopping on this day, it’s important to know which stores are open and which ones are not.

Is Walmart Open on Memorial Day?

You’ll be pleased to know that Walmart will keep its doors open on Memorial Day. According to a company spokesperson, Walmart stores will operate on their regular schedule, typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. This makes it convenient for you to pick up any last-minute essentials or take advantage of holiday deals.

Is Costco Open on Memorial Day?

Unfortunately, if you’re a Costco shopper, you’ll need to plan ahead. As stated on the company’s website, Costco warehouses will be closed on Memorial Day. Make sure to stock up on your favorites before the holiday.

Is Sam’s Club Open on Memorial Day?

Sam’s Club has a slightly different schedule for Memorial Day. The store will welcome Plus members from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Club members from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to their website. This ensures that both membership tiers have time to shop on the holiday.

Is Kroger Open on Memorial Day?

For those who frequent the Kroger family of stores, you’re in luck! A company spokesperson confirmed that the majority of Kroger stores will be open on Memorial Day. However, it’s wise to check with your local store for specific hours to avoid any inconvenience.

Trader Joe’s

Good news for fans of Trader Joe’s! All stores will maintain their regular hours on Memorial Day, so you can stock up on your favorite items without any schedule changes.

Target

Need to make a Target run? Don’t worry—Target stores will also be open on Memorial Day. Keep in mind that store hours may vary by location, so it’s best to check with your local store to confirm their holiday hours.

Meijer

For those shopping at Meijer, you’ll find that the stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight on May 26. This gives you plenty of time to find what you need.

Publix

If Publix is your go-to, you’re in luck! Stores will be open during regular hours, but remember that the pharmacies will be closed.

Aldi

Aldi shoppers should plan ahead, as stores will operate under limited hours for Memorial Day. Be sure to use the store locator to find the specific hours for your nearest location.

Albertsons

Most Albertsons Companies stores will operate at their regular hours, though pharmacies might be closed or have adjusted hours. It’s advisable to check with your local store for exact details.

The Albertsons family of stores is a vast network that includes popular names like Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Shaw’s, Vons, and Tom Thumb. These stores have been serving communities with a wide variety of products and exceptional customer service.

Whole Foods

If you’re planning a trip to Whole Foods on Memorial Day, you’re in luck! All stores will be open during their normal hours on May 26.

Food Lion

Food Lion shoppers can also expect normal operations. All locations will maintain their regular business hours on Memorial Day.

Harveys and Winn-Dixie

For those frequenting Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie grocery and liquor stores, rest assured that they will be open as usual. You can visit them during their standard hours on May 26.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter fans will be pleased to hear that all stores will operate under their regular schedule on Memorial Day, according to company statements.

Giant Eagle and More

Giant Eagle, Market District, and GetGo locations will also welcome you with open doors, keeping their usual business hours on this holiday, as confirmed.